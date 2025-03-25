  • Menu
Potu workers thank TTD Chairman

Highlights

TTD Potu workers and contract lecturers thanked TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Monday.

They have formally met him at his camp office in Tirumala and ex-pressed their gratitude for setting up a committee to resolve the problems of contract lecturers working in TTD educational institutions and also Potu workers of Tirumala temple, which have been pending for many years.

