Live
- Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
Potu workers thank TTD Chairman
Highlights
TTD Potu workers and contract lecturers thanked TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Monday.
Tirumala: TTD Potu workers and contract lecturers thanked TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Monday.
They have formally met him at his camp office in Tirumala and ex-pressed their gratitude for setting up a committee to resolve the problems of contract lecturers working in TTD educational institutions and also Potu workers of Tirumala temple, which have been pending for many years.
Next Story