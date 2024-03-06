Poultry distributed in tribal areas

Vizianagaram: Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute(CCARI) have conducted a poultry distribution-cum-awareness programme in tribal villages that come under Krishi Vigyan Kendram of R K Bhai in Parvathipuram district.

Around 130 male and female tribal farmers associated with Deeksha Mahila Welfare Association and Saphala organisation participated in the programme.

Dr T S S K Patro, programme co-ordinator, advised the farmers to grow the improvised chicken to enhance their income besides the growing of vegetables and other food crops here. Dr Udharwar Sanjaykumar Vithalrao, SMS, demonstrated methods of azolla cultivation and created awareness on improved backyard poultry birds developed by ICAR and interacted with the participants to understand the field level challenges. Dr Anu created awareness about scientific feeding, housing and other managemental practices of backyard poultry birds. They said that these birds have more capacity than the other birds and can produce around 180 eggs per annum and we can have the meat also. The participants were given one-month-old backyard poultry chicks of Gramapriya, Srinidhi, Kadaknath and Vanaraja varieties. Dr Udharwar Sanjaykumar Vithalrao, Dr Solomon Rajkumar, Dr G Anu and others have attended the programme.