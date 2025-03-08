  • Menu
Power cut in Kadari mandal tomorrow

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Due to the maintenance of 33 KV BUS at 132 KV Kutagulla Transco sub-station, there will be power outage on Sunday (March 9) from 9 am to 1 pm in Kadiri mandal, Kadiri Municipality, Mudigubba, Talupula, Gandlapenta, NP Kunta, Ammadguru, ODC and Nallamadada mandals.

APSPDCL, Kadiri Executive Engineer requested farmers and consumers to cooperate with the department.

