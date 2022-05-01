Power disconnected to tahsildar offices in Alur

Kurnool (Alur): The authorities of the electricity department have stopped power supply to several mandal tahsildar offices in Alur constituency. For the last four to five days, the tahsldars and other office staff are discharging responsibilities in darkness.

According to information, the mandal offices in Alur, Halaharvi, Holagunda and Chippagiri owe arrears of Rs 7.64 lakh to the electricity department. The payment is reportedly kept pending for the last two years.

The authorities of the electricity department despite reminding time and again, the revenue department has not cleared the bills. The pending bills have become a great headache to the departmental staff.

In a bid to secure release of pending dues, the electricity department has stopped power supply to the tahsildar offices.

The power connection would not be restored till the pending bills are cleared. Following the power disruption, the tahsildars and other staff are facing inconvenience to respond to the people's problems. Without power, no paperwork is being done.

In a day or two several students are likely to appear for the Navodaya entrance exams. The students appearing for the exams have applied for caste certificates to the concerned tahsildar offices. Due to lack of power supply, issuing caste certificates is highly impossible and if the caste certificates are not produced then the students would lose the golden opportunity to join Navodaya schools.

Even the staff is also facing huge problems due to unbearable heat waves prevailing in the district for the last two weeks. The tahsildars and office staff are urging the electricity department authorities to restore power supply. The Alur mandal deputy tahsildar Vinod said that it is a fact that the clearance of power bills has been kept pending for some time. He said they do not have money to clear the pending bills. The issue was brought to the notice of the higher authorities. They will clear the bills after the government sanctions funds, Vinod said.