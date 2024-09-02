Power supply restored on a war-footing

Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi mentioned that the power supply system damaged due to rains is being restored on a war-footing.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar and Energy Secretary K Vijayanand are conducting teleconferences with the officials from time to time and are considering necessary steps to resolve the power issues as swiftly as possible.

The staff has been instructed to consider serious measures without causing any power interruption to government hospitals, cell towers and government offices that provide emergency services.

As a part of these measures, generators, pole drilling machines, poles, transformers, necessary equipment and personnel were made available to all the section offices to carry out rehabilitation measures in a swift manner.

The APEPDCL CMD said that due to rains, 3,299 service connections and 56 agricultural service connections in nine mandals and 60 villages in five circles of APEPDCL were affected and repairs were made on a war-footing.

About 2,175 complaints were resolved in just one day by the call centre staff who reported 2,583 complaints to the toll free number 1912 and control room numbers. 32 Special teams with 365 people are working continuously in five circles.

Consumers have been alerted to stay cautious of broken electric wires, fallen electric poles and damaged transformers due to rains.

For information related to power outages, people can contact 1912, control room - corporate office 9440816373, Srikakulam 9490612633, Palasa 7382585630, Tekkali 7095875259, Vizianagaram 9490610102, Visakhapatnam 7382299975, Rajahmundry 7382299960 and Eluru 9440902926.