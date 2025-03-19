Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Powerplay brings sports skills of students to fore
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Sports will help in gaining special recognition, said Asha Jasti, executive director of Sun International Institute of Tourism and...
Visakhapatnam: Sports will help in gaining special recognition, said Asha Jasti, executive director of Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management.
At the inaugural of the outdoor sports event held under the banner of ‘powerplay,’ Asha Jasti encouraged the youth to consider sports as their co-curricular activity to strengthen teamwork and build mental and physical stamina.
She mentioned that students can reach higher goals by opting sports as one of their activities. Efforts are on to encourage youth to participate in sports activities at regular intervals.
The outdoor sports event will continue at Port Stadium till March 19, while the indoor games will be held from March 20 to 22 at the Sun Beach Campus.
Next Story