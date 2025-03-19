Powerplay brings sports skills of students to fore

Visakhapatnam: Sports will help in gaining special recognition, said Asha Jasti, executive director of Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management.

At the inaugural of the outdoor sports event held under the banner of ‘powerplay,’ Asha Jasti encouraged the youth to consider sports as their co-curricular activity to strengthen teamwork and build mental and physical stamina.

She mentioned that students can reach higher goals by opting sports as one of their activities. Efforts are on to encourage youth to participate in sports activities at regular intervals.

The outdoor sports event will continue at Port Stadium till March 19, while the indoor games will be held from March 20 to 22 at the Sun Beach Campus.