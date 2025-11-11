PPP driving tourism growth in AP, says Durgesh

Vijayawada: The state is witnessing rapid strides in tourism development through active collaboration between the government and private sector, said minister for tourism, culture and cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

Addressing a meeting of tourism stakeholders organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) at a hotel here, the minister said the state government has implemented several innovative and reform-oriented initiatives during its 16-month tenure.

Congratulating the federation for organising the meeting, Durgesh emphasised that such programmes achieve greater success when supported by the government and private industry together.

He highlighted that the government has accorded industry status to tourism and is introducing a new tourism policy to ensure inclusive growth. AThe minister also outlined new initiatives such as land allocation, caravan tourism, and homestay policies, which aim to boost investor confidence and improve tourist experiences. He stressed that collaboration between the government and the new federation executive committee can make tourism both profitable and employment-generating, while enhancing cultural and visitor engagement.

The minister noted that he frequently meets key tourism partners like RV Swamy, Murali, and Bhaskar Rao, underscoring the government’s commitment to joint progress. Integrating cultural programmes, wellness tourism, and adventure experiences will further elevate Andhra Pradesh’s tourism appeal, he said.

APTDC chairman Dr Nookasani Balaji, special chief secretary Ajay Jain, APTDC VC & MD Aamrapali Kata and others were present.