Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva mark Udagi Mahotsavams

Kurnool: On the third day of auspicious Udagi Mahotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva and Maha Saraswathi Alankaram besides fire well entry on Friday. In the morning, special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi.

Even Chandeeshwara puja, mandapa aradhana, japanustas and rudra homam were performed for the wellbeing of humankind in the Yagashala of the Lord. Chandi homam was also performed in Amma vari yagashala. As part of the Utsavams, special kumkumarchana and navaaarchana were also performed to ammavaru. In the evening, after completion of prayers and japanustas, Probhotsavam has been organised to Swami Amma varu. In the Prabhotsavam, the prabha was decorated with various kinds of flowers on the lines of ratham decorated for Rathotsavam.

After Prabhotsavam, the authorities have organised Nandi Vahana Seva to Swami amma varu. In the Nandi Vahana seva, the Utsava Moorthis after seated in Nandi Vahanam, offered special prayers. Immediately after Nandi Vahana seva, Gramotsavam was organised. In the evening, the amma vari utsava moorthi was decorated as Maha Saraswathi. By having darshan of the Saraswathi devi, people would be blessed with good education and their wishes would be fulfilled, stated the authorities. Later Gramotsavam was organised with various folk dances. Later, in the evening at 10 pm, fire well (agni gundam) entry was organised near shiva deeksha camps. The Kannada devotees would enter the fire well. Following Veerachara tradition, the programme was organised. Fire well entry has a great importance in the Ugadi Utsavams. Prior to fire well entry, Veera Chara feats have been organised.