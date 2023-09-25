Prakasam Bhavan gets ISO 9001 certificate

Ongole: The Prakasam district Collectorate building, Prakasam Bhavan, received a prestigious recognition. The collectorate received ISO 9001: 2015 certificate for the best practices being followed by the district administration.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar has improved the working procedures and responsibility of the employees by incorporating technology in the administration and public grievance redressal. The ISO agency representatives visited the district Collectorate on August 29 and conducted an analysis of the practices. They stated that the documentation, monitoring system, files management, grievance redressal, and human resource management are up to the ISO standards, and issued the ISO 9001: 2-015 certificate to the collectorate.

ISO agency representative Sivaiah presented the certificate to Collector Dinesh Kumar at the Collectorate here on Saturday and mentioned that Prakasam is the first district to receive such an ISO certificate in the state.