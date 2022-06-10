Prakasam Collector receives DSDP Award at Delhi

Ongole(Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar received the Certificate of Appreciation at District Skill Development Planning Awards Distribution ceremony held at Nalanda Hall in Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

The DSDP awards were instituted under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2018, to promote decentralised planning, acknowledge and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts in the field of skill development.

The second edition of the Awards for Excellence in DSDP is held on Thursday and the top 30 districts, of the total 467 districts applied, were awarded for their innovative best practices in skill development in the region.

Rajkot in Gujarat, Cachar in Assam and Satara in Maharashtra respectively were ranked top three among all participating districts, while Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts are at 28th and 29th positions.

MSDE secretary Rajesh Aggarwal presented the Certificate of Appreciation to Collector AS Dinesh Kumar. Rajesh Aggarwal congratulated all the winners of DSDP Awards and lauded their excellent effort in creating functional and innovative plans. He urged the district collectors to keep an eye on the global scenario and align their skill development programmes accordingly and ensure that trained youngsters also get hands-on experience in the process.

In the interactive session with the collectors and officials from the districts selected for the DSDP awards, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development

and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated them for the best practices and work done in their region.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that skilling is a lifelong process and asked the district collectors, and other officials to carry out demand-mapping of the skilled workforce and drive awareness about skill development initiatives at the local level. He said all planning for skill development should have a link to the local economy, and that the way to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is through the building of Atmanirbhar districts. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the awards were reflective of the Centre's intention to build an ancillary skill ecosystem where multi-skilling opportunities gave rise to 'village engineers' and increased livelihood chances. He wanted the science and method behind skill planning should aim to catalyse the local economy by creating multiple avenues of skilling and multiple job roles.