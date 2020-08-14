Prakasam cops crack mysterious murder case

Ongole: The Prakasam district police have successfully cracked a murder case in which there was no complaint from the family members or no clues about the victim. The police found out at last that mother of the victim is the conspirator and the murder was done by mercenaries to save the old lady from sexual abuse from her own son. The details about the shocking incident were revealed by the district superintendent of police, Siddharth Kaushal in a press meet in Ongole on Friday.



The SP explained that Kandukur rural SI K Ankamma and Ponnalur SI B Brahmanayudu received information on August 8 that some unidentified person was killed by some unidentified persons at Dubagunta village about four months ago.

The informer didn't share any details of the victim and the accused to the police officers. Learning about the information, the SP ordered the DSP Kandukur Kande Srinivasa Rao to form three teams under CI Kandukur M Vijay Kumar and CI Kanigiri K Venkateswara Rao and put surveillance on the local rowdy sheeters and criminals along with collecting the details of missing persons in the surrounding villages.

After filtering the details of people not seen in the area for a few months and interacting with their family members about their whereabouts, many of them found migrated to other places for work.

But after analyzing the call details of the local rowdy sheeters and criminals, the police suspected the family members of one person, Kunchala Narasimha Rao, aged 35 years and native of Ponnalur village. The mother of Narasimha Rao, Lakshmamma informed the police that her son was in Hyderabad and had no mobile phone with him.

Sceptical over the version of Lakshmamma, they kept a special watch on her and her relatives and friends along with their phone calls.

After gathering necessary information, the police arrested a rowdy sheeter Paladugu Raghava Rao, Inturu Mahendra from Dubagunta, Kunchala Lakshmamma alias Upputuru Lakshmamma, Upputuru Ramanaiah, Chundi Peeraiah, Valeti China Malakondaiah, Nimmagadda Karunakar, Tanniru Malyadri of Ponnalur, Shaik Shariff of Kavali for conspiring and murdering Kunchala Narasimha Rao about four months ago.

They announced that Galanki Kiran, a native of Dubagunta but resident of Nalgonda is absconding and a search is on for arresting him.

The SP informed that the accused people confessed that Kunchala Narasimha Rao was a heavy drunkard and habituated to bad vices and involved in abusing women. His wife Nagalakshmi and children deserted him and maintaining no relation with him and do not care about wellbeing. His father is paralysed in bed and his mother Lakshmamma is the caretaker of the family.

But Narasimha Rao started torturing his parents physically and mentally for money to drink alcohol and bring back his wife from Hyderabad to satisfy his cravings. His torture took to the ugly turn later and he started abusing his mother to satisfy his urges as she didn't convince daughter-in-law to come home.

Unable to withstand the agony further, Lakshmamma called her brother-in-law Tanniru Malyadri, brother Upputuri Ramanaiah, known person Chundi Peraiah to her home and informed them about the ordeals she and her husband are facing and offered money to kill her son to get relief from the suffering.

Later, Chundi Peraiah and his friend Valeti China Malakondaiah met Galanki Kiran and his rowdy sheeter friend Paladugu Raghava Rao and fixed a deal for Rs 1.7 lakh to eliminate Narasimha Rao. She provided Rs 50,000 to them as an advance for the job.

After 10 days, on the evening of April 13, 2020, Peraiah took Narasimha Rao to Venkatadri Park on Kandukur road, where Paladugu Raghava Rao, Shaikh Shariff, Inturi Mahendra, Nimmagadda Karunakar, Galanki Kiran, Upputuri Ramanaiah, Valeti China Malakondaiah and Tanniru Malyadri also present. At around 07.30 PM, Shariff stabbed Narasimha Rao with a knife first and they axed him on head and waist to make sure he was dead. They buried him in a pit made with a shovel they brought and hidden the tools they used in a thorn bush before leaving the spot.

Lakshmamma paid another Rs 50,000 to Raghava Rao and friends while Rs 5000 to Peraiah and China Malakondiaah on the next day.

The SP said that the body of Narasimha Rao was exhumed and performed post-mortem with a forensic professor while they recover the weapons from the bush. He said that based on the report of Ponnalur VRA, Ponnalur SI registered a case number 80/2020, U/s, 302, 201,120 (b) r / w 34 IPC and investigated by the Kandukur CI.

The SP appreciated the DSP, CIs, SIs and their staff along with the IT core team for cracking the challenging case with their talent.