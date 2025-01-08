Prakasam fencer selected for national championship

Ongole: The Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen informed that a fencer from the Prakasam district, Putturi Ambarish was selected for the 19th National Under-17 Championship, scheduled to be conducted at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand from January 8 to 11.

He said that Ambarish has won a bronze medal in the state-level tournament for Under-17 held in Kakinada recently, in the epee category, and he is selected for the nationals.

The Andhra Pradesh Fencing Association president and founder of Prakasam district Fencing Association V Nageswara Rao, district president B Nageswara Rao and other members of the association appreciated Ambarish, and coaches B Bharat and R Vijayalakshmi for the player’s selection for the nationals and wished him all the best.