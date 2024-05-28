Live
Prakasam Pantulu’s grandson passes away
Tanguturi Gopalakrishna, grandson of freedom fighter, philanthropist and first Chief Minister of the Andhra state Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu died at his son’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning.
Ongole: Tanguturi Gopalakrishna, grandson of freedom fighter, philanthropist and first Chief Minister of the Andhra state Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu died at his son’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning. Gopalakrishna joined as a record assistant in the Commercial Tax Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 1993 and retired voluntarily from service in 2016.
He used to regularly participate in the functions organised by the State government in Prakasam district, particularly Independence Day and Republic Day as an honorary guest on behalf of the Tanguturi family. He is survived by wife Vijayalalitha and sons Sai Kranth and Prakash.
Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and others said that the news about the death of Gopalakrishna saddened them. They called him a down-to-earth man and remembered their interactions with him. They announced all support to the bereaved family.