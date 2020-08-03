Prakasam police counsel drunkards against consuming sanitiser

Ongole: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered for the rapid raids on illegal belt shops, ID liquor manufacturing units across the district by taking the Kurichedu incident into serious consideration.



He ordered the officials to identify the places where the alcohol addicts are consuming sanitiser and to ensure that no more such deaths happen in the district.

On Sunday, the SP toured the Ongole town as part of the special drive conducted by the local police and interacted with the alcohol addicts who are consuming sanitisers at Addanki Bus Stand, Railway Station, New Market Center, Sanghamitra Hospital center, and other places. The SP offered counselling to them on the fatal effects of the sanitiser after consuming and on how to de-addict from alcohol consumption. He also ordered the officials for medical aid to the sanitiser consuming alcohol addicts.

Considering the Kurichedu incident very seriously, Prakasam SP set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the lead of Markapur OSD K Chowdeswari with Darsi DSP K Prakash Rao, Markapur DSP G Nageswara Reddy, Darsi CI MD Moin, Podili CI V Sriram, Addanki CI I Anjaneya Reddy as team members. He ordered the SIT to submit a complete report of the incident by a comprehensive investigation in all perspectives to find out where the sanitizer being manufactured and whether anyone responsible for these deaths.