Prakasam police promote Sakthi app registration

Ongole: Prakasam district police have been actively promoting the Sakthi app to ensure it reaches every citizen, providing both registration assistance and awareness about its safety features. Following the directions of the district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, the police personnel are educating women about the importance and necessity of the Sakthi app.

They have been conducting extensive registration drives at locations with high public gatherings including villages, towns, bus stands, railway stations, markets, shopping malls, hospitals, hostels, and other major junctions. Police officials and Sakthi Team staff are demonstrating how to download and register for the app, while also explaining how to use the SOS button in emergency situations to receive protection.

The officers are creating awareness about the importance of the Shakti app for women’s safety and protection, encouraging everyone to download it on their smart phones. They described the app as a protective shield for women in distress. They emphasised that the app is beneficial to everyone regardless of gender or age during emergencies. The District SP assured that they respond immediately to complaints received through the app and take appropriate action against offenders.