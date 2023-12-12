Prakasam police shine in Masters Athletics Championship

Ongole: Prakasam District SP Malika Garg appreciated the police personnel who won medals at the 42nd State-level Masters Athletics Championship- 2023 at her office in Ongole on Monday.

The 42nd State Level Masters Athletics Championship – 2023 was held at Tirupati on December 9 and 10. The Prakasam police participated in the championship in the events of 100m, 400m, 800m, 4x400m, 4x100m relay, 5km, 100/110m hurdles, long jump, shot put and hammer throw. The district police won 13 medals and overall championship qualifying for the national level championship.

The SP appreciated Ongole Town I SI Subbarao for winning gold medal in 100m run, silver in the 4x400m relay and bronze in 110m hurdles, Ongole Taluk woman ASI N Varalakshmi for winning three gold medals in 400m run, 800m run, and 5km, along with a silver in 4x400m relay, Maddipadu woman ASI M Venkata Lakshmi for winning gold in 100m hurdles, bronze in 4x400m relay, Ongole traffic head constable D Rajendra for winning silver in 800m and a bronze medal in the long jump, and Ongole traffic AR head constable E Sunil for winning silver in 400m and bronze medal in shot put.

She said that the department is proud of its athletes who are excelling in sports besides attending to their duties. She wished them all the best for the national championship and asked them to bring fame to the district by winning more medals.

AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu and others also participated in the programme.