Prakasam SP gets 'Governance Now India Police Award'

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg has been selected for the prestigious national level award, Governance Now India Police Award- 2022, for the initiatives undertaken for crime control through Jail Released Tracking System.

The Governance Now India Police Awards have been conferred to eminent police officers, who bring tremendous transformation in the department across the country through innovative use of technology to serve the public better.

The Jail Released Tracking System is a project developed by the SP under the surveillance and monitoring category. The organisers presented the award to SP Malika Garg in a virtual event held from Noida on Friday.

Explaining the project through videoconference, Malika Garg said a dynamic and proactive system has been set up to continuously monitor the jail-released persons and accordingly alert the local police and CCS police as well. The field staff gets the list of released prisoners from their area jail, their complete details, modus operandi and other details of crimes through a web link, from time to time to keep them under surveillance.

She informed that this project has been highly useful in preventing further crimes, property crimes and other crimes with the help of real-time integrated data and a tracking system on the persons released from jail. District police personnel congratulated the SP for receiving the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Malika Garg shared her gladness on receiving this award and stated that these awards are an embodiment of the excellent efforts and progress of the district police and these awards would help them to work enthusiastically to provide better services to the public.