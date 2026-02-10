Pre-AI Summit awareness session held

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Pre-AI Impact Summit initiatives, Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) conducted an awareness session titled ‘Meeting the Challenge of SaaSpocalypse’.

Delivering the session, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director of Satya Group of Educational Institutions, explained the rapid transformation brought by AI-driven SaaS (software as a service) platforms and discussed the global response to Anthropic’s AI agent tool, Claude Cowork, including its impact on international and Indian stock markets. Talking about global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Jensen Huang, he stressed that artificial intelligence should be viewed as a collaborative partner rather than a threat and exhorted the students to develop future-ready AI skills.

The session witnessed active participation of students, while prizes were awarded to active participants.

Students were also informed about the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16–20 that focuses on AI for inclusive growth, ethical AI, global collaboration and workforce preparedness.