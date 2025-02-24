Pregnant women undergo training in embroidery

Parvatipuram: Parvatipuram Manyam district administration has started embroidery training for pregnant women staying in the pregnant women hostel.

There are pregnant women hostels at Gummalakshmipuram, Saluru and Seethampeta. They will be shifted to the hostel in advance from their homes to avoid any eleventh hour trouble.

The women who are admitted in the hostel will be taken care off with nutritious food and medical services. Due to the facilities the mother as well as the baby’s health will be improved.

The women coming to the hostel, are being provided timely food and services but passing of the leisure time is very hard. District Collector A Shyam Prasad wanted the leisure time to be filled with some activity which should be useful for them after the delivery. He instructed the skill development officer to start a training programme in embroidery to the pregnant women at Gummalakshmipuram hostel which would fascinate them to learn and also useful for their mental health.

During the pregnancy, good mental health of women is essential. The Skill Development Corporation officials started the programme under the ‘Sankalp’ scheme. About 30 members of the first batch underwent training and evinced keen interest in embroidery, designing and knitting.