Prepare action plan to strengthen IMA-adopted families

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya instructed Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and municipal health officials to prepare an action plan to strengthen the families adopted by IMA under the State government’s prestigious P4 programme.

Along with IMA president Dr RR Reddy, secretary Shyam Babu and representatives, she held a review meeting on P4 programme here on Saturday. Stating that IMA has adopted 2,000 families, she said necessary steps should be taken to improve their living standards and health. IMA members assured that they would take the lead in providing all possible health support to these families. Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officer Sethumadhav, IMA members Dr Srinivas, Dr Srikar were present.