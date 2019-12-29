Prepare beneficiaries list for house sites: CCLA Neerab Kumar

Kakinada: Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerab Kumar directed the officials concerned to prepare list of beneficiaries for providing house sites to all eligible families in the district.

Addressing a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Saturday, Neerab Kumar said that preparations were made for distribution of house site pattas to 25,000 poor families in the district by Ugadi. Kumar instructed the officials to check all the beneficiaries with Aadhaar data.

He added the state government planned to give house sites for eligible families, who registered their names under the scheme. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said there were 3,13,313 beneficiaries in the district, 1,05,460 in urban and 2,07,583 in rural areas. He said 1,390 acres of land was ready for house sites of 1.10 lakh beneficiaries. Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and JC 2 G Raja Kumari were present.