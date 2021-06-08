Prepare beneficiaries list transparently: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said that the role of Sachivalayam staff is crucial in taking welfare and development schemes to the doorstep of people.

Reviewing the progress of each village pertaining to his Gangadhar Nellore constituency at Vedurukuppam on Monday, he said the selection of beneficiaries list should be vested with the volunteers and the list should be prepared transparently without giving room for suspicion.

He said the welfare schemes should reach all sections of people irrespective of caste, community, religion or party affiliations. Narayanaswamy reiterated that effective measures would be initiated to curb the Covid-19 in the district.

Each volunteer should effectively involve in corona relief operations in his respective jurisdiction, he said. MPDO Sudhakar Rao, tahsildar Daivarajan and SI Gopi were present.