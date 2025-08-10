Preserve tribal traditions while driving development: Tirupati Collector

Tirupati: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar stressed that education is the only means to reach the highest peaks in society. He was speaking at the World Adivasi Day celebrations held at the local Tribal Welfare Building on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector noted that tribals across the world hold a distinct identity, with unique customs, traditions, and practices that must be preserved and promoted. He pointed out that the tribal diet is highly nutritious, and many doctors today recommend the consumption of naturally grown millets, traditionally eaten by tribals, to combat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic ailments.

Dr Venkateswar announced that Rs 20 lakh will be sanctioned for repairs to the Tribal Welfare Building, and efforts would be made to secure an additional Rs 10 lakh through discussions with the TUDA Chairman and the Corporation. He also mentioned that while ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas have been distributed in some mandals, the process is pending in others and will be expedited within the next three to four months.

Special measures will be taken to organise a dedicated job fair for Scheduled Tribes, he said. Basic amenities will be provided in tribal areas, and housing will be sanctioned under government schemes. The district is home to approximately 1.7 lakh tribals, including 1.42 lakh Yanadis, 11,000 Sugalis, 11,000 Erukala, and 6,000 Nakkala communities.

Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad stated that the government’s primary goal is to bring tribals into the path of development. He assured that steps are being taken to ensure fair pricing for the products crafted by tribal communities.

TUDA Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Tribal Welfare Department Officer Raja Somu and several tribal leaders attended the programme.