President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Guntur District Tomorrow
Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. As part of her schedule, the President will participate in the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Mangalagiri.
The event marks a significant milestone for the prestigious institute, with the President expected to address the graduating students and faculty. Security arrangements have been tightened across the district ahead of her visit.
President Murmu’s participation in the convocation highlights the importance of AIIMS Mangalagiri in contributing to the medical field and fostering excellence in healthcare education.
