Live
- TGPSC makes arrangements for Group-2 exams to be held tomorrow
- WPL 2025 Auction: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, venue
- Japan: Citizens protest US military-related sexual violence
- Buy on dips strategy working well in Indian stock market amid sharp rebound
- Sri Lanka concludes sovereign bond restructuring
- Lal Krishna Advani hospitalised at Delhi's Apollo Hospital
- Modi performs puja at Triveni
- Jammu records season’s lowest minimum temperature as Kashmir valley shivers
- Scheme to give Rs 1K to women to be rolled out in 15 days
- Flirty Texts That Turn into Dates
Just In
President Murmu to attend AIIMS-Mangalagiri convocation
President of India Droupadi Murmu will participate in the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri to be held on December 17.
Guntur: President of India Droupadi Murmu will participate in the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri to be held on December 17.
District collector S Nagalakshmi reviewed the arrangements for the programme to be held at AIIMs, Mangalgiri on Friday in which joint collector A Bhargav Teja, Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha participated.
Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the President’s visit without any failures. She stressed on the security arrangements and gave suggestions on the vehicles parking.
She instructed the officials to see uninterrupted power supply to the programme and dwelt on the beautification of highways on which Droupadi Murmu will travel.
District revenue officer Khajavali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, DMHO Dr K Vijaya Lakshmi and AIIMS medical superintendent Dr Natraj were present.