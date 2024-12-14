President Murmu to attend AIIMS-Mangalagiri convocation

Guntur: President of India Droupadi Murmu will participate in the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri to be held on December 17.

District collector S Nagalakshmi reviewed the arrangements for the programme to be held at AIIMs, Mangalgiri on Friday in which joint collector A Bhargav Teja, Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha participated.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the President’s visit without any failures. She stressed on the security arrangements and gave suggestions on the vehicles parking.

She instructed the officials to see uninterrupted power supply to the programme and dwelt on the beautification of highways on which Droupadi Murmu will travel.

District revenue officer Khajavali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, DMHO Dr K Vijaya Lakshmi and AIIMS medical superintendent Dr Natraj were present.