Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Happy Sankranti to two Telugu states

On the occasion of Sankranti festival, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wished the people of Telugu states through his social media platform. First the Prime Minister had tweeted in English wishing a happy Bhogi and then in Telugu. The Prime Minister said that he was praying that this special day would bring prosperity and longevity into the lives of all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted by writing, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health,"

Hindus celebrate Sankranti in different parts of the country according to their own traditions. However, the first thing that reminds everyone that Sankranthi is a festival of Telugu people. The people of Telugu states celebrate Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma festivals for three days with their family members. The festivities began with fervour.