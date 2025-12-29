Priority for quality in reconstruction of water tanks: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stated that top priority is being given to quality in the reconstruction of elevated storage level tanks that cater to the drinking water needs of Guntur city and surrounding areas.

He along with Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed laid the foundation stone for the construction of elevated storage level tank at BR Stadium here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he said many elevated storage tanks constructed 30 to 40 years ago in and around Guntur are currently showing serious structural defects. He remembered that in the past, aspects such as roof design, plastering, and roof thickness were not properly considered, resulting in damaged roofs today. He said in several tanks, insufficient roof thickness, lack of internal plastering, and the impact of chemicals like chlorine have led to exposure of iron and structural deterioration.

He said, “In some locations, foundation-related issues have also been identified. It has been decided to construct new tanks with improved designs. In the new tanks, the roof thickness will be increased by about 50 percent, complete internal plastering will be done, and epoxy painting will be applied to ensure long-term durability. These tanks, which serve the drinking water needs of lakhs of people, must be built to last at least 50 years, and this is a collective responsibility.”

MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed, mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela, Industrial Corporation Chairman Degala Prabhakar, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu were among those who participated. Later, Chandrasekhar along with MLA Galla Madhavi laid the foundation stone for the construction of UPHC building at 28th division.