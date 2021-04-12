Privatisation a great threat to future generations

Ongole: The way the Central government has embarking on the privatisation of public sector companies, it has posed a great threat to prospects of the future generations, said speakers at the meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh unit of All India SC ST Employees Association Confederation here on Sunday.

ASSEAC State president Ch Sudheer Babu presided over the State-level meeting organised at the NTR Kalaskhetra.

Delhi University professor Dr Ramesh, AP Transco DEE Vinay Kumar, lecturer Govada Veerraju, National Urdu University Professor GV Ratnakar, and others spoke at the meeting and opined that the governments are acting against the Constitution in the name of privatisation of public sector units.

They said that the disinvestment happening of the government companies is mortgaging the future of Dalits and Bahujans in the country and advised the public to fight against it.

They said that it is wrong by the government to claim that it is encouraging to make in India by selling the assets of the country to others. They said that the privatisation started in 1991 with Rs 3,380 crore and it is now reached lakhs of crores of rupees, in which the sale of Vizag Steel Plant is also a part.

They said that the privatisation is damaging the reservation opportunities to the weaker sections and they should forget the government jobs in future.

They said that the government is throwing the public into insecurity by following the World Bank directives and neglecting welfare of people.

They said that the banks, railways, airlines, ports, telecom, gas, roads, coal, insurance companies etc are being privatised and asked the employees to take inspiration from the farmers who are agitating against the farm laws, to fight against the disinvestment.

Dr Sivaramakrishna, Talakayala Ashok, Chukka Nagabhushanam, ParreVenkatarao, Munnangi Lakshmaiah, M Koteswara Rao, Nagendra, Bhaskar, Brahmanandam, Lavanya and others also participated in the meeting.