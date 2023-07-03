Priyanka Gandhi to tour Amaravati soon: Rahul Gandhi

Amaravati: Congress top brass leader Priyanka Gandhi will soon visit Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, informed Rahul Gandhi. He reached Gannavaram airport at 10.20 pm by road after participating in the Telangana Jana Garjana Sabha held at Khammam on Sunday.



He discussed the situation in the State with APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraj, KVP Ramachandra Rao, JD Seelam, Sunkara Padmasree, Naraharashetti Narasimha Rao, Kolanukonda Shivaji, Meda Suresh and others who were already there.

Later, Rahul said that it is sad that AP remains a state without a capital. He said Congress is committed to Amaravati. He said that Priyanka Gandhi will visit the capital region soon. He said that he knows all the developments happening in AP. He stated that every promise given to AP will be fulfilled as soon as the Congress takes power at the Centre.

PCC chief Rudra Raju told the media that Rahul had said that the Congress was committed to special status for AP. It is said that Rahul will participate in a meeting to be organised in Visakhapatnam next month to show support to those who are fighting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel factory. It seems that Rahul also inquired about the investigation of the CBI and ED cases against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.