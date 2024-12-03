Probe launched into transportation of rice from Kakinada Port

Kakinada District Collector Shanmohan announced the initiation of an investigation into the recent discovery of illegally transported rice aboard the Stella ship. At a media conference held alongside District SP Vikrant Patil, Shanmohan affirmed the commitment of local authorities to uncover the origins of the rice and identify the involved exporter.

“We will thoroughly investigate how rice meant for the poor ended up being loaded onto the ship at Kakinada Port. Our aim is to determine whether all of the rice on board is, in fact, designated for the underprivileged,” Shanmohan stated.

To facilitate this investigation, a five-member team will be established, comprising officials from various departments, including Revenue, Police, Customs, Civil Supplies, and the Port Authority. The team will conduct a meticulous review of each shipment and trace the source of the rice.

“We are formulating procedures for the team’s inspections and will determine whether the rice shipped with a bank guarantee is present on the vessel,” added the District Collector.

Authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information to reach out via the helpline at 7993332244. The investigation aims to ensure accountability and prevent the misappropriation of resources intended for those in need.