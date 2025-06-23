Probe ordered into Nambulapulakunta incident

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): DistrictSuperintendent of Police V Ratna has ordered an official inquiry into an incident that occurred in Nambulapulakunta mandal on June 20, following allegations of misconduct involving a police officer.

As per the complaint lodged at the local police station, a youth named Prashanth allegedly misbehaved with a woman in the village.

Based on the victim’s report, police registered a case and summoned Prashanth to the station for questioning, during which he was reportedly warned.

However, following this, a counter-complaint surfaced alleging that the Sub-Inspector (SI) had assaulted the accused. Taking this allegation seriously, SP V Ratna ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

Kadiri DSP has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to conduct a fair investigation.

The SP assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings and report of the inquiry.

Authorities emphasized that all aspects of the incident both the original complaint and the counter-allegations will be investigated without bias.