Producer Ashwini Dutt moves High Court against AP govt seeking compensation for his land

The renowned film producer of Tollywood Ashwini Dutt has moved Andhra Pradesh high court against the state government over the land acquisition in Amaravati. He has filed a petition in the high court seeking compensation for his land in Gannavaram. Earlier, Ashwini Dutt had given 40 acres of land to the government for the expansion of Gannavaram Airport. Apart from land acquisition as per government agreement, Ashwini Dutt gave land under land acquisition and was allotted land under CRDA by the previous government in lieu of land given under land consolidation.

However, with the capital being excluded by the AP government from the CRDA, Ashwini Dutt has approached the high court alleging breach of contract. He said in his petition that the expansion of Gannavaram Airport should be stopped. Ashwini Dutt has filed a petition making the AP government and the Airport Authority as parties seeking payment of Rs 210 crore for the 39 acres as the registration value of the 39 acres given by him has reached Rs 84 lakh per acre at present.

In the petition, Ashwini Dutt said that the Airport Authority of India or the AP government could take over the land by paying 4 times the amount of land price under land acquisition. Advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar filed the petition in the High Court on behalf of Ashwini Dutt. Earlier, Ashwini Dutt had previously supported the Amaravati movement to retain the state capital at Amaravati.