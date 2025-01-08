Prof Ramana Rao receives lifetime achievement award

Rajamahendravaram: In-charge director of the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT AP) at Tadepalligudem Prof NV Ramana Rao has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Hyderabad. He was selected for this award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of civil engineering for the year 2024.

The award was presented to Prof Ramana Rao by Dr Venkateswara Rao, Chairman of ICI Hyderabad Centre, at a ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Prof Ramana Rao began his career as an Assistant Professor in 1985 and has held several key positions, including Principal of JNTUH College of Engineering, Registrar of JNTUH, Rector, Director of NIT Warangal, and currently serving as Director of NIT Raipur and In-Charge Director of NIT AP.

He published 186 research papers, edited three books, and organized 12 conferences and workshops. Prof Ramana Rao has mentored 13 PhD students and delivered 215 invited lectures, inspiring countless students.