Promote herbal remedies for farmers

Tirupati: Project Additional DPM Pattabhi Reddy stressed the need for input preparation centers in every panchayat to expand natural farming reach. He urged BIRC owners to promote techniques and herbal remedies to farmers through group promoters at village and panchayat levels. He encouraged women groups to begin backyard nutrition gardens for improved family health, noting their success in elevating Velugu groups to top levels. He highlighted women’s empowerment as key to natural farming growth and called for their role as coordinators with self-help groups.

As part of the five-day training programme for Bio Inputs Resource Center (BIRC) owners from eight Rayalaseema districts, 64 BIRC owners visited natural farming fields of Vemuru Ayyappa in Vemuru village on Thursday, the third day. They practiced seed sowing under the ATM model, planted various greens, and hands-on prepared key inputs including solid jeevamrutham, liquid jeevamrutham, Brahmastram, Agniastram, Dashparni Kashayam, and Panchagavya. They held face-to-face discussion with women self-help group members on natural farming benefits. The programme commenced on February 24 and will continue till February 28.