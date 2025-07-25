Promote industrial growth extensively

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to ensure establishment of more industries to generate employment to the unemployed youth in the district.

Addressing the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting, the Collector has disclosed that as many as 1,616 applications against total 1,700 received under Single Desk Portal (SDP) were solved, while 64 applications were rejected, another 64 are kept pending.

The Collector said that most of the applications which were kept pending were related to Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Legal Metrology (LM) departments.

He ordered that officials should show special attention over pending applications and solve them by discussing the issues with PBC and LM departments.

He said that officials should organise awareness programmes about the World Bank supporting programme called ‘Ramp’ to promote more indistries in the district.

The Collector said that as many as 76 units were physically grounded under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the district.

On the occasion, the Ceollector reviewed the progress related to the proposed industrial units of Jakson Infra, Utkarsha Alluminimum, Dhathu Nigam Limited and Cribco Green Energy Limited.

Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik, District Industries GM Maruthi Prasad, APIIC JD Sivakumar, Atmakur RDO Pavani and others were present.