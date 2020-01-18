Top
Prompt solution to employees' grievances: JC K Venkataramana Reddy

Prompt solution to employeesJoint Collector K Venkataramana Reddy receiving petitions from employees at grievance cell in Eluru on Friday
Eluru: Joint Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has said representations from employees at grievance cell are getting prompt attention by authorities and almost all petitions given by them cleared.

He received complaints and representations from employees at employees grievance cell organized here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there has been steady fall in the number of petitions from the employees.

On Friday, only five petitions were received. This shows the initiative taken by Collector R Muthyala Raju giving positive results and there would be no petitions in the days to come, he added.

