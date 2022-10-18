Protest by MP Bharat Ram followers to Rythu Padayatra

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the 37th day of the Amaravati farmers' padayatra, intense tension erupted in Rajamahendravaram. While Bharat Ram decided the route of Rajahmundry MP to the protest meeting in the Azad Chowk area on the same route that Amaravati JAC had given permission for farmers' padayatra, the police gave permission for it. With this, this area has become a platform for both sides to show their strength.

When the farmers reached the area, hundreds of MP Bharat followers and supporters of the three capitals, who were already deployed there, raised black balloons and protested. Raised slogans against farmers' march. "Real estate batch go back", and "fake farmers go back" slogans. Amaravati farmers also raised slogans against them. On this occasion, an argument took place between the two groups. In the stage of increasing tension, the police stood as a barrier between the two communities. In the meantime, the situation went out of control for a while as some threw water bottles, glasses, and chairs. At one level there was a fight.



Amaravati to Arasavalli Farmers Maha Padayatra started from Mallaiyapet in Rajahmundry in the morning. Rajahmundry City MLA Adireddy started the Bhavani Yatra and walked with the farmers for some time. Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Ex ministers N Chinna Rajappa, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Ex-MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, party state leader Adireddy Srinivas, and others participated in the padayatra. Police removed welcome banners erected by minorities in the Azad Chowk area and other places in support of farmers. Because of this, some minority leaders of the Telugu Desam Party got into an argument with the police.

While activists from the Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP camps were on the side of Amaravati farmers, the YSRCP leaders and activists stood with MP Bharat. On this occasion, the leaders of various parties expressed their concern that the situation in Rajahmundry was disturbed by their speeches. Many people are questioning the police about how they will give permission for the protest meeting on the padayatra route. When Hans India asked a senior official about the same, he said that the DGP himself said that peaceful protests could be held and permission was given accordingly.

MP Bharat strongly accused Telugu Desam Party followers in the guise of farmers, blade batch, and rowdy sheeters are also there. The real farmers are not more than two hundred and the rest are flagged as a paid batch. He asked the real farmers to stop the march. The MP warned that cases will be filed against all those who attacked the peaceful protestors and strict action will be taken. The TDP leaders alleged that the MP Bharat faction had deliberately created unrest. They flagged that the YSRCP leaders were committing acts of incitement.