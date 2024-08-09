Protest held over unpaid salaries for sanitation workers

Madanapalle: A protest organised by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) took place in front of Madanapalle Government Hospital on Thursday, highlighting the issue of unpaid salaries for sanitation workers. Krishnamurthy, a labour union leader, addressed the gathering, revealing that the workers have not received their salaries for the past five months.

He criticised the authorities for failing to resolve the payment issue and expressed concern for the workers' families, who are suffering due to financial strain. Despite promises that salaries would be paid within the week, the situation remains unresolved, causing significant distress among the sanitation staff.

The protest saw participation from workers including Krishnaveni, Parvathi, Gangarani, Shahida, Shantha, Dhanalakshmi, Renuka, Anjanamma and others.