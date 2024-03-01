Protests by TDP Women Leaders Rock Nellore City

In an unprecedented show of protest, TDP women leaders in Nellore city took to the streets wearing black sarees and carrying yellow flags to voice their opposition against the YCP government. Led by former minister Dr. Ponguru Narayan's daughter, Sindura, TDP women leaders Vijayamma, Janaki, Srilakshmi, and Revathi organized a massive rally on Thursday evening. The protest march, which started from Gandhibomma center and culminated at Jalakanyabomma in Townhousepet, saw a large number of women raising their voices against the government's policies.

The protesters criticized the YCP government for the exorbitant increase in prices of essential commodities and the unfair taxation policies. Dr. Sindhura, addressing the crowd, highlighted the adverse effects of the government's actions on the people and called for a change in leadership. She urged the people to vote for the cycle symbol and ensure a TDP victory in the upcoming elections.



Other TDP women leaders, including Revathi, Vijayamma, Janaki, and Srilakshmi, also spoke out against the YCP regime and its failure to bring about development in Nellore. They pointed out the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials, electricity bills, RTC charges, and gas rates, which have added to the people's woes. The leaders urged the public to support the TDP and bring an end to the dictatorial rule of the YCP.



The protest rally, attended by a large number of TDP women leaders and activists, sent a strong message to the government and highlighted the growing discontent among the people. The women's innovative protest in black sarees symbolized the people's dissatisfaction with the current administration and their desire for change.

