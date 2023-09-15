Live
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
- 11-day gains spree of Sensex longest streak since Oct 2007
- DAC approves proposals worth Rs 45,000 crore for armed forces
Just In
Protests in Bengaluru against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu people performed a special pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Jayanagar on Friday saying 'We Are With Chandrababu'
Telugu people performed a special pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Jayanagar on Friday saying 'We Are With Chandrababu'
Protests are taking place in Bengaluru against the illegal arrest of TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Telugu people performed a special pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Jayanagar on Friday saying 'We Are With Chandrababu'.
A special pooja was performed for early release of TDP chief. Later, a rally was held in solidarity with Chandrababu. Protest programs are being held under the auspices of Telugu Desam Forum and Telugu Sangha in Bengaluru.
Even when Chandrababu was arrested and taken to the court, IT professionals protested together in Freedom Park. Later initiations were also undertaken. On Friday, a special pooja was conducted under the auspices of the Telugu community at the Vinayaka Swamy temple, seeking the early release of Chandrababu. Slogans were raised against the YCP Govt.