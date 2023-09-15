Protests in Bengaluru against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu people performed a special pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Jayanagar on Friday saying 'We Are With Chandrababu'

Protests are taking place in Bengaluru against the illegal arrest of TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Telugu people performed a special pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Jayanagar on Friday saying 'We Are With Chandrababu'.

A special pooja was performed for early release of TDP chief. Later, a rally was held in solidarity with Chandrababu. Protest programs are being held under the auspices of Telugu Desam Forum and Telugu Sangha in Bengaluru.

Even when Chandrababu was arrested and taken to the court, IT professionals protested together in Freedom Park. Later initiations were also undertaken. On Friday, a special pooja was conducted under the auspices of the Telugu community at the Vinayaka Swamy temple, seeking the early release of Chandrababu. Slogans were raised against the YCP Govt.