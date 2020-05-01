Prove allegations, lest resign, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Challenges Kanna

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has responded to allegations levelled by state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana where he accused him of bringing the corona kits through the company in which he was a director. Rajendranath Reddy challenged that he would resign from his post at 9 am tomorrow if the latter has proved his allegations. He also asked whether Kanna would resign if he can't prove accusations. Rajendranath Reddy said that that it is not good to make such allegations on him.

Earlier, Minister of Health Buggana Rajendranath Reddy took a dig at opposition party for criticising the government over Jagan's comments on coronavirus. He endorsed the Jagan's words on coronavirus where he (Jagan) said that we had to stay with coronavirus. He emphasized the comments are by World Health Organization (WHO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said what exactly Jagan has said. He said the state was the first in the country to do corona tests. So far, 1,02,460 people have been tested, which is 1919 medical examinations per million population in the state. He said that a large number of tests were being carried out to prevent the pandemic. He alleged the TDP leaders of for not helping the poor and needy in the time of crisis.

Meanwhile, as many as sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,463. the government said in a statement on Friday. While death toll moved to 33 and recovered cases we're reported as 403. The number of active cases stood at 1,027.

Kurnool district stands top with 25 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 411.The officials attributed the spurt in cases over the last few days to increase in number of tests conducted in the state.