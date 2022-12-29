Provide all basic amenities at IIITDM, says Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials to take all steps to provide necessary basic amenities at the Indian Institute of Information Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM). He along with other department officials visited the IIITDM at Jagannatha Gattu on Wednesday and inspected the surroundings. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the administration will send proposals to the government for allocation of 38 acres of land to the college.

He ordered Deputy Engineer of Roads and Buildings Vijaya Bharati to speed up the construction of the college compound wall. The collector said the single road connecting National Highway-44 to the college, has been damaged due to which the employees and students were facing a lot of problems.

He also urged the college director to lay a double road and added that funds have been sanctioned for laying of approach road. The laying of road would be taken up in a short span after discussing with the engineers of Panchayat Raj department.

He also said that sinking of borewell on the rocky land may not be possible and water would be supplied through tankers to 2 MLD constructed water sump. The joint collector has been assigned the removal of high-tension power lines and others.

DPO Nagaraju Naidu has been ordered to set up streetlights along the approach road. Municipal Commissioner Bhargava Tej was ordered to take steps for disposal of waste. Later the collector and others planted saplings on the college premises. IIITDM Director DVLN Somayajulu, joint collector S Rama Sunder Reddy and others accompanied the collector.