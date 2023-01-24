Provide good infra to Jagananna colonies: Housing MD

Eluru: AP Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmisha instructed the officials to expedite the work to complete 26,000 houses in the district by Ugadi festival. He visited Jagananna layouts at Appanaveedu, Eepuru and Kalaparru villages in Pedapadu mandal in Eluru district on Monday.

The target has been set to complete five lakh houses across the State by Ugadi. All the colonies should be provided with infrastructure facilities like drinking water, roads and electricity by adhering to the high standards.

Housing Project Director T Venugopal, who accompanied the Managing Director, told the engineers to personally supervise the supply building material for the construction of houses. The additional loan facility to the Dwcra women should be made available for the construction of the houses.

Housing Corporation engineers and the staff were present.