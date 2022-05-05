Provide more work to labourers: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar warned that he will suspend the staff members who are negligent in their duties at the ground level in the implementation of the Employment Guarantee scheme. Speaking through a video-conference with the mandal-level officers from the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Collector Dinesh Kumar ordered the staff to be committed to assigning coolies to the MGNREGS works.

He expressed anger over the field assistants of Indlacheruvu in Darsi and Pedakandlagunta in Kondapi Assembly constituencies and ordered the DWMAPD Seenareddy to suspend them. He ordered the MPDOs to supervise the works at the ground level along with the APOs and see the coolies receive better daily wages for their work.

The Collector instructed the officials to take up the MGNREGS works on a large scale, as the agriculture works have gone down in the district. Stating that there is a scope for more work under the employment guarantee scheme, he said action will be taken against the field level staff if they are found negligent in gathering the coolies and sending them for work. He asked them to provide work to all those who evince interest to work.