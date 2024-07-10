Provide quality service to people: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya instructed officials of medical and health, and education departments to provide best services to people. She conducted review meetings separately with officials at Collectorate here on Tuesday.

She enquired about the services, schemes, and programmes provided by the government, and the available staff under various wings for treatment of patients.

She asked officials to maintain records strictly and show no negligence in maintaining security and sanitation in the hospitals.

In the meeting with the education department, she enquired about the activities of the academic and establishment wings, the constructions in the schools, inclusive education, management of schools, midday meals, drinking water, sanitation facilities, boundary walls availability, etc. She ordered them to see all school-aged children attend schools and provide better education to them.

The in-charge DMHO Dr Suresh Kumar, Dr DCHS Seshu Kumar, DIO Padmaja, OGMC Principal Dr Edukondalarao, Markapuram GMC Principal Dr Rajamannar, DEO Subhadra, DyEOs Anitha Rose Rani, Chandramouliswar and others were present.