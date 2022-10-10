Provide sufficient time for resurvey activity

Nellore: AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Monday expressed concern over the State government exerting pressure on revenue employees on the resurvey activity by asking them to complete it in an inadequate time.

He addressed the mediapersons here on Monday and said there was no proper training for the employees and sufficient funds allocation for the activity. He said the government was asking the employees to complete the work within 90 days whether the area is 2,000 acres, 5,000 acres or even 10,000 acres. He feared that the activity could lead to an erratic survey and mistakes might creep in.

He suggested to the government to give ample time for the resurvey activity to ensure its success.