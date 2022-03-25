Provision of Code on Wages still not in force: Minister Rameswar Teli

Nellore: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli informed the House on Thursday that the Code on Wages 2019 provides for universal minimum wage and floor wage across employments in organised and unorganised sectors have not come into force.

When RS member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy raised a question in the House, the Minister said Section 3(1) (b) of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 mandates the Central government and the State governments to review the minimum rates of wages so fixed in the scheduled employments in their respective jurisdiction at intervals not exceeding five years and revise the minimum rates, if necessary.

He said the Code mandates the Centre to fix floor wage applicable across the Central and the State sphere.