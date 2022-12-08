PRP therapy now available at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy treatment is now available at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital.

Earlier limited to corporate hospitals, the PRP therapy is considered to be a better option for those suffering from chronic pain. However, such expensive therapies used to be burdensome for poor and middle class patients. The availability of the treatment at the VIMS comes as a relief to the patients belonging to the poor and middle class families.

VIMS Hospital became the first government hospital in the State to offer PRP treatment, according to the hospital authorities.

Inaugurating the facility at the pain clinic of the campus here on Wednesday, VIMS Director Dr K Rambabu said doctors identify the patients who need PRP after carrying out scanning and blood tests to detect joint pains. After appropriate diagnosis, patients will be treated in three stages as a part of the therapy, he mentioned.

Further, the Director stated that the treatment would be provided free of cost to the patients through YSR Arogyasri scheme. For those who do not have an Aarogyasri card, the treatment would be provided charging a nominal fee. Through the therapy, the hospital intends to provide immediate relief to a large number of patients suffering from chronic pain, the VIMS Director added.

Adding details, Head of the Department, Orthopedics Bhavani Prasad said the treatment provides immediate relief for those experiencing chronic pain. He said those suffering from joint pain, especially above 60 years of age, the treatment offers relief.