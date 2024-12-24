PRSI Tirupati chapter bags two national awards

Tirupati: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Tirupati chap-ter has bagged two national awards for conducting the best programmes for dissemination of public relations.

The awards were presented at the closing ceremony of the 46th National Public Relations Festival in Raipur on Monday.

The Tirupati chapter PRSI chairman Srinivasa Rao and secretary D Chandra Mohan received the award from Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.

PRSI Tirupati chapter chairman Srinivasa Rao also bagged the outstanding contribution award for his outstanding services in the field of public relations. The award was received from Nandakumar Sai, former chairman of the National ST Commission. PRSI Tirupati chapter has been doing its best to spread public relations for over 30 years. Conducting training programmes for PROs of many corporate organisations to enhance their professional skills, besides engineering, IT and management students.

TTD public relations officer Dr T Ravi, PRSI Tirupati chapter founder chairman C Ramakanthasharma, vicepresident Chandramohan Rao, treasurer Prof Chakravarty Raghavan, past chairmen Dr Swarajyalakshmi, Dr àNB Sudhakar, Prof Tripurasundari, National council member Harshavardhan Reddy complimented the PRSI officials for winning the coveted national award.