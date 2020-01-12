Prudhvi Raj asked to tender resignation to SVBC

Amaravati: The reports emanating that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy to ask the SVBC Television Chairman Prudvi Raj, who landed in sexual misbehavior audio tapes controversy in the organization.

Sources informed that Subbareddy asked Prudvi Raj to tender resignation to the post with immediate effect. On the other hand, the audio tapes are sent to the forensic lab for testing. Subbareddy further ordered for Vigilance inquiry into the allegations.